The official film “Beijing 2022” of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be screened nationwide

May 19, 2023 23:40

Source: Xinhua Net
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 19 (Reporters Li Chunyu and Ji Ye) On the 19th, the official film “Beijing 2022” of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be screened nationwide, showing the brilliance of “Winter Olympians” fighting for their dreams and cheering for friendship inside and outside the stadium Moments and touching stories recorded the wonderful Winter Olympics chapter of “towards the future together”.

“Beijing 2022” was produced by Zhang Yimou, directed by Lu Chuan, and Zhang Heping served as the general consultant. It took three years to plan and film. During the Winter Olympics, the official film team of the Beijing Winter Olympics led by Lu Chuan shuttled through the three competition areas of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, focusing on the high-spirited and enterprising athletes on the field, enthusiastic Winter Olympics volunteers and hard-working staff. Follow the camera to review this simple, safe and wonderful Winter Olympics event.

IOC President Bach said after watching “Beijing 2022” that this film aroused his emotions and memories of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and also let everyone see the Olympic spirit. Bach said: “The truly unparalleled Beijing Winter Olympics left a wonderful and impressive official film.”

Hou Kun, member of the International Olympic Committee’s Culture and Olympic Heritage Committee and member of the International Coubertin Committee, said: “This film is a very good interpretation of the unparalleled Beijing Winter Olympics. It can move everyone and make people think about what the future should be. How to create a better world around the Olympic rings more closely.”

