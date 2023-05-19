Steam will launch new traffic reports and disable Google Analytics to protect player privacy

The Steam News Center mentioned that new traffic reports will be launched in the future and Google Analytics will be disabled to protect player privacy. This update consists of three main parts and will be rolled out over the next few months, starting with adding new data and functionality to store and Steam platform traffic reports, and updating Steam’s built-in UTM integration to improve traffic conversion to wishlists/purchases / enabled measure, and finally support for Google Analytics was dropped in July.

All Steam tools and features are designed with player privacy in mind, and Steam will continue to insist on not sharing personally identifiable information. Although this privacy practice represents some trade-offs, some reports are too limited to be exhaustive. For example, traffic sources below a certain threshold are classified as “Other” and deliberately do not collect or store user demographic data (such as: age, gender, or race, etc.).

And the Steamworks backend already provides detailed traffic reports from Steam internal and external sources, so you can understand the path players are taking to the store page. However, we’ve found from the feedback we’ve collected from game developers that these reports don’t contain all the useful information you need to fully understand your store page traffic. Therefore, in the future, geographic location analysis will be added to improve the identification of external sources.

And in July of this year, Google will stop the service of Universal Analytics (UA), which is also the third-party traffic reporting system used by Steam to measure the source of store page traffic. But the new version of the Google Analytics 4 (GA4) tracking solution does not comply with Steam’s customer privacy practices.

As a result of the July transition, Steam will stop supporting Google Analytics. Instead, Steam built itself the most useful parts of the aggregated data reporting system.

source: store.steampowered.com