Retirement, going later is good for health: study with surprising results

After so many years of work, everyone dreams of the moment in which they can once again be masters of their own time and do with it what they wish. Retirement is one of the most coveted goals, above all from a certain age onwards: finally, after years of work, one can dedicate oneself to this and to those one loves most without limits or constraints. In reality, though, research has shown that the later you go there, the more health you gainHere’s what it turned out.

As far as everyone dreams of succeeding find a shortcut to retirement as soon as possible, especially when age begins to advance but the number of years of work is not sufficient for the law, in reality science is proving that the more you work, the better you are. Here you are the results of this mind-blowing study: it will completely change your point of view.

Retirement: the later you go, the better off you are

According to the study published in Cdc preventing chronic disease in 2015, performed on a sample of 83 thousand people, late retirement combats social isolation and cognitive aging. Excluding strenuous work, also according to the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics retirement negatively affects healthalthough everyone thinks otherwise.

According to the Italian study, shared in the 64th national congress of 2019, in the first two years of retirement cardiovascular events increase, depression and also the use of doctors and drugs. Indeed, Italy is the oldest country in Europe and the average age is 48: here, people over 65 are 24% of the population. This figure tends to grow and, in 2050, could reach up to 20 million.

Given these numbers, one cannot help but think of social spending: according to research conducted by the OECD, Italians they spend about 24 years in retirement and most of these live them in good health. All this, therefore, lays the foundations for a proposal to increase working years and reduce those in which pension is received. This, in fact, would benefit both the health of the elderly and would support the containment of social spending. At the moment, however, these are only proposals: the more we go on, the more future governments will have to also address this type of problem.

