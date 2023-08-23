The Official Resale and Forwarding Service for Hangzhou Asian Games Sports Tickets Begins

The official resale and forwarding service for sports tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games will begin at 18:00 on August 23, according to the Asian Organizing Committee. This service will be available at the resale area of the official website for public ticket sales, as well as the ticket booths of the venues and the official ticket service outlets.

The e-ticket resale and forwarding service for sports games will officially launch at 18:00. It is important to note that the venue ticket booths and official ticket service outlets will offer users who purchase electronic tickets the option to exchange them for paper tickets free of charge. Once the electronic ticket is converted into a paper ticket, the electronic ticket will no longer be valid. Additionally, the official website for public ticket sales will no longer provide exclusive services for electronic tickets, such as resale, transfer, and electronic commemorative tickets.

Furthermore, it is crucial for ticket buyers to pay attention to the availability of tickets. The venue ticket booths and official ticket service outlets offer the same ticket purchase service as the public ticket official website and “Smart Asian Games One-Stop Ticketing.” This means that unavailable tickets for events cannot be purchased online or offline, so it is recommended to check for availability beforehand.

The resale zone refers to the exclusive platform provided by the Hangzhou Asian Games public ticketing official website (PC terminal, H5 page) and “Smart Asian Games One-Stop Ticketing.” This official resale service only applies to tickets purchased through the official online channels mentioned above. The specific rules for e-ticket order resale are as follows:

1. Resale price: Tickets should be resold at the original purchase price, without any custom selling prices.

2. Resale form: Reselling will be done for the entire order.

3. Number of resales: Each order allows for one successful resale. If any tickets in the order have already been transferred successfully, the order cannot be resold. Resale can be canceled until it is successful.

4. Resale time: Resale is not allowed if it is less than 72 hours before the start of the ticketed game. If there are less than 48 hours left before the start of the game and the ticket remains unsold, the resale will be automatically canceled.

5. Types of tickets: All tickets sold or purchased in the resale area are electronic tickets for sports competitions.

6. Resale tickets: Successfully resold tickets will be refunded to the original payment channel in RMB from November 1 to December 15, 2023.

7. Electronic commemorative ticket: If the electronic commemorative ticket has already been obtained before the resale, the buyer of the resale order cannot obtain it again. The drawn electronic commemorative ticket will be transferred to the buyer’s electronic commemorative ticket book along with the resale. If it has not been drawn, the buyer can still participate in the electronic commemorative ticket drawing.

The e-ticket transfer rules are as follows:

1. Transfer form: Tickets can be transferred individually.

2. Number of transfers: Each ticket allows for one successful transfer.

3. Transfer time: The transfer cannot be initiated if there are less than 72 hours before the start of the ticket sales session. If the recipient does not receive the ticket within 2 hours after the transfer is initiated, the transfer will be automatically canceled and returned to the sender’s account. Forwarding can be undone until the ticket transfer is successful.

4. Forwarding channels: The transfer can be done through the Hangzhou Asian Games public ticketing official website (H5 page) and “Smart Asian Games All-in-One Ticket” ticket folder.

5. Types of tickets: Only e-tickets for sports games displayed in the ticket folder can be transferred.

6. Receiving requirements: The recipient must have a +86 mobile phone number and provide their name and ID card number in the People’s Republic of China. The ticket can only be received after passing the real-name verification.

7. Electronic commemorative ticket: If the electronic commemorative ticket has already been obtained before the transfer, the recipient of the ticket cannot obtain it again. However, it can still be extracted if it has not been obtained yet.

With these guidelines in place, ticket buyers and sellers can make use of the official resale and forwarding service to ensure a smooth ticketing process for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

