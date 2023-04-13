Home Sports The owner of the English club Leeds evaluates an offer of one billion euros to buy Inter
Andrea Radrizzani, owner through Asher Ventures, of the English Premier League club Leeds United is considering submitting an offer from one billion euros to buy Inter. The agency writes it Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter. He would be interested in the Milanese club, according to what he writes the sun 24 hours, Also Investcorp , based in Bahrain, which also made a proposal for Milan AC last year. Representatives from Aser, Investcorp and Inter declined to comment on the offers. To carry out the offer, Radrizzani would first have to sell the stake of 56% of Ashers in Leeds to minority shareholders who also own the football team San Francisco 49ers. However, the transfer agreement is conditional on Leeds remaining in the Premier League and the team is currently just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Radrizzani is an entrepreneur born in Milan. His companies deal with sports rights, he is a member of the board of the Dazn group. He bought Leeds in 2017 when the team played in the English “series B”, three years after promotion to the top flight. Inter now belongs to the Chinese investor Steven Zhang. After the losses in the last balances the team hhad to take out a loan Oaktree Capital Management, che has made available to the club a 275 million euro credit line expiring in May 2024.

