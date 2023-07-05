Home » The Philadelphia 76ers want to confirm James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers want to confirm James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers want to keep James Harden on their roster for next season. Harden is seeking a trade after it became clear the Sixers weren’t interested in a long-term deal and he opted out of his $35.6 million deal.

“I think there are two sides to this James Harden situation,” Adrian Wojnarowski said. “On the one hand, you have an organization, the Sixers, that would still like to keep him in Philadelphia. If there is a way, as the summer progresses, of trying to convince them that they can still make things work together. That he has a chance to compete for a title.

“Meanwhile, they are talking to other teams. The Clippers remain a very interested team.”

