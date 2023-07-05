ELN would have kidnapped an Army non-commissioned officer and his two children in Arauca – news

A married couple and a merchant were kidnapped on Saturday, July 1, by armed actors, who continue to carry out kidnapping actions in different municipalities of Arauca and the border area.

According to family members, the kidnapping of these three people occurred in the municipality of Fortul, when they were taken from their residence and a commercial establishment and mounted in a vehicle, taking them to an unknown destination.

Plagiarism in Arauca and Venezuela

Similarly, the Ombudsman’s Office offered channels that allow the release of Hernán Alexis Cisneros, whose kidnapping took place last Tuesday, June 20, when he was in transit on the Tame – Arauca highway.

The other person for whom the authorities were alerted is Salomón Durán, 53 years old, (Araucanian), who was kidnapped on Sunday, July 2, in the Raúl Leoní Primero neighborhood of El Amparo, Venezuela; It was learned that when he was outside his home, armed men on motorcycles arrived, hooded him and forced him to leave, with no information on his whereabouts.

According to those close to these people, they are of humble origin and work every day to support their families, so they ask their captors to respect their lives and allow them to return safely.

For now, authorities have not provided information on these new kidnapping cases.

