Prosecutors indict Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of Ssangbang-ul, for breach of trust and embezzlement :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Geun-ah = Former Ssangbangul Group Chairman Kim Seong-tae, who is being arrested and indicted on charges of embezzling company money and smuggling 8 million dollars and sending them to North Korea, has been additionally charged with breach of trust and other charges.

On the 5th, Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office 6th Criminal Division (Chief Prosecutor Kim Young-nam) additionally indicted former Chairman Kim for violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes (Breach of Trust and Embezzlement).

In December 2020, former Chairman Kim is accused of giving unfair profits to Kwangrim by having the Ssangbangwool Group buy Vivian shares owned by Kwanglim, an affiliate, at a price of 7.8 billion won higher than the original price.

In addition, in March of the same year, the group’s funds of 2 billion won were paid to other listed companies through false contracts, and then returned, and there is also an allegation of arbitrarily using them to repay stock mortgage loans.

In February, former Chairman Kim was arrested and indicted on charges of smuggling a total of about $8 million abroad under the pretext of smart farm costs borne by Gyeonggi-do while promoting business in North Korea in 2019 and then delivering it to North Korea.

There is also a charge of providing about 330 million won in illegal political funds (including 260 million won in bribes) to Lee Hwa-young, former vice-governor of peace in Gyeonggi-do, who was previously handed over to trial, and instructing executives and employees to delete related details when related media reports came out. .

He also embezzled 53.8 billion won from 5 unlisted paper companies that he actually owns from 2019 to 2020 with his brother-in-law Kim Mo, former head of Ssangbang-ul’s finance headquarters (arrested indictment), and committed 1.1 billion won worth of Kwangrim’s funds to paper companies. He was also put on trial on charges of causing property damage by providing unfair support.

In addition, he is also accused of embezzling 3 billion won of funds from a double drop and embezzling 1.3 billion won in the name of salary by raising acquaintances and others as employees.

Former Chairman Kim denied most of the charges, including breach of trust and embezzlement, at the first trial of the case held in May.

