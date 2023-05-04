Home » The phone number 164 will be turned off
The phone number 164 will be turned off

by admin
The 164 telephone number provided generations of Swiss people with sports information. Once she was rescued by Adolf Ogi. The offer will be discontinued at the end of the football season.

Fränzi Aufdenblatten in December 2005 with a telephone number as head sponsor.

Christophe Karaba / EPA

The Swiss-Austrian film icon Maximilian Schell once said about the short code 164: “That’s the smartest number there is.” Schell, who died in 2014, was an Oscar-winning cosmopolitan who was interested in sports. He dialed 164 regularly, it was his connection to the universe of Swiss sports when he was jetting through the world again between Vienna and Los Angeles.

