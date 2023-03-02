Home Sports The Prostějovsk women’s volleyball players wasted a match point and a big lead and lost in Liberec
Sports

The Prostějovsk women’s volleyball players wasted a match point and a big lead and lost in Liberec

by admin
The Prostějovsk women’s volleyball players wasted a match point and a big lead and lost in Liberec

The match in the Dukla hall was full of twists and turns. Hanačky won the first set 25:17, but the second ended in debacle for them with only 11 points. However, Prostějov won the third set and had a match point in the next set at 24:23. The home players showed a similar turnaround in the tie-break. Liberec won for the second time out of three mutual duels in the season.

The fourth Beasts beat Přerov 3:0 at home, who already knows four rounds before the end of the extension that they will not reach the quarterfinals. In the semi-finalist match of the recent Czech Cup, the owner of the bronze medal, Olymp, won 3:0 in the hall of the silver Ostrava.

UNIQA women’s volleyball extra league – 29th round
Frýdek-Místek – Šternberk 3:0 (21, 22, 16)
Most points: Šumejková 13, De Mellová 12, Strušková 11 – N. Látalová and Deninová 7 each.
Ostrava – Olymp Prague 0:3 (-15, -19, -18)
Most points: Jasečková 10, Hadáčková 8 – Brancuská 13, Šimáňová 9, Kalhousová 8.
Liberec – Prostějov 3:2 (-17, 11, -19, 24, 11)
Most points: Kvapilová 24, Frankevyčová 18, Blažková 12 – Trnková 19, Löffová 18, Silvaová 14.
Beasts Brno – Přerov 3:0 (12, 17, 21)
Most points: Kyryčenková 15, Širůčková 13, Benediktová and Marková 8 each – Hůsková 10, Dlouhá 6.
1. Prostejov 26 15 5 3 3 67:34 2249:1939 58
2. Liberec 26 16 2 5 3 67:35 2323:2028 57
3. KP Brno 26 13 6 2 5 64:39 2268:2035 53
4. Beasts Brno 27 12 3 4 8 60:44 2325:2129 46
5. Olomouc 26 13 3 0 10 51:44 2104:1981 45
6. Dnipro 30 15 2 1 12 53:49 1695:2141 40
7. Olympus Prague 26 10 3 3 10 52:49 2182:2125 39
8. Ostrava 27 11 0 2 14 43:55 2131:2151 35
9. Frýdek-Místek 26 8 3 2 13 44:55 2094:2179 32
10. Rev 27 4 1 4 18 31:70 2036:2284 18
11. Šternberk 27 1 1 3 22 19:77 1820:2235 8
Note: The Ukrainian team Prometej Dnipro left the competition after the 22nd round, losing the remaining matches by default.
See also  Guo Haowen: Guangsha is a strong team fighting for Shanghai with all their might_Semifinal_1_CBA

You may also like

Friday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Guimaraes, Mount, Keita, Gvardiol,...

Noël Le Graët, pushed to leave the FFF,...

Friday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Haaland, Guimaraes, Mount, Keita,...

Wizards sign Jay Huff on a two-way contract

Football: Real Madrid help Barca win Clasico

Liverpool on Leao, proposed an exchange to Milan!...

shots at his wife’s supermarket – Corriere TV

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra responds to Noël Le...

The Czech handball players lost to the home...

Scardina’s conditions: how is the boxer?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy