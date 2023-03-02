The match in the Dukla hall was full of twists and turns. Hanačky won the first set 25:17, but the second ended in debacle for them with only 11 points. However, Prostějov won the third set and had a match point in the next set at 24:23. The home players showed a similar turnaround in the tie-break. Liberec won for the second time out of three mutual duels in the season.