The match in the Dukla hall was full of twists and turns. Hanačky won the first set 25:17, but the second ended in debacle for them with only 11 points. However, Prostějov won the third set and had a match point in the next set at 24:23. The home players showed a similar turnaround in the tie-break. Liberec won for the second time out of three mutual duels in the season.
The fourth Beasts beat Přerov 3:0 at home, who already knows four rounds before the end of the extension that they will not reach the quarterfinals. In the semi-finalist match of the recent Czech Cup, the owner of the bronze medal, Olymp, won 3:0 in the hall of the silver Ostrava.
|UNIQA women’s volleyball extra league – 29th round
|Frýdek-Místek – Šternberk 3:0 (21, 22, 16)
|Most points: Šumejková 13, De Mellová 12, Strušková 11 – N. Látalová and Deninová 7 each.
|Ostrava – Olymp Prague 0:3 (-15, -19, -18)
|Most points: Jasečková 10, Hadáčková 8 – Brancuská 13, Šimáňová 9, Kalhousová 8.
|Liberec – Prostějov 3:2 (-17, 11, -19, 24, 11)
|Most points: Kvapilová 24, Frankevyčová 18, Blažková 12 – Trnková 19, Löffová 18, Silvaová 14.
|Beasts Brno – Přerov 3:0 (12, 17, 21)
|Most points: Kyryčenková 15, Širůčková 13, Benediktová and Marková 8 each – Hůsková 10, Dlouhá 6.
|1.
|Prostejov
|26
|15
|5
|3
|3
|67:34
|2249:1939
|58
|2.
|Liberec
|26
|16
|2
|5
|3
|67:35
|2323:2028
|57
|3.
|KP Brno
|26
|13
|6
|2
|5
|64:39
|2268:2035
|53
|4.
|Beasts Brno
|27
|12
|3
|4
|8
|60:44
|2325:2129
|46
|5.
|Olomouc
|26
|13
|3
|0
|10
|51:44
|2104:1981
|45
|6.
|Dnipro
|30
|15
|2
|1
|12
|53:49
|1695:2141
|40
|7.
|Olympus Prague
|26
|10
|3
|3
|10
|52:49
|2182:2125
|39
|8.
|Ostrava
|27
|11
|0
|2
|14
|43:55
|2131:2151
|35
|9.
|Frýdek-Místek
|26
|8
|3
|2
|13
|44:55
|2094:2179
|32
|10.
|Rev
|27
|4
|1
|4
|18
|31:70
|2036:2284
|18
|11.
|Šternberk
|27
|1
|1
|3
|22
|19:77
|1820:2235
|8
|Note: The Ukrainian team Prometej Dnipro left the competition after the 22nd round, losing the remaining matches by default.