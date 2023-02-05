The No to Doping sports association and the Fire Brigade Command in synergy and collaboration, under the patronage of the Municipality of Ragusa, organized the Ragusa Marathon on Sunday 22 January, enriching and expanding it with the XXI Italian Fire Brigade Championship .

The sporting event, characterized by a large participation of Italian and foreign marathon runners, as well as firefighters from all Commands of Italy, will travel the streets of the city of Ragusa to end in the setting of Ibla, with the awards.

Saturday afternoon, organizers and participants will be engaged in a conference, open to the community, at the auditorium of the Iblei Gardens, on the theme “Sport, an instrument of aggregation and social redemption of young people, but also a reference discipline for rescue workers of the National Fire Brigade”.

The sporting event will also be of social aggregation and expresses the partnership and synergy between institutions and non-profit associations.

Thursday 19 January at 11:00, in the council chamber of the Municipality, the entire event will be presented in a press conference by the Mayor of Ragusa, the Commander of the Ragusa Fire Brigade, the President of the ASD No Al Doping.