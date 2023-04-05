Original title: Red Devils civil turmoil!British media: Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle Dalot and Anthony had a dispute and Lima got angry

In the 29th round of the Premier League, Manchester United was completely abused by Newcastle 0-2 away. Manchester United not only lost ugly, but also lost the third place in the Premier League by Newcastle. According to The Sun, Dalot and Anthony had an altercation following United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle, with Ten Hag replacing all of the starting centre-backs and Lisandro Martinez waving from the bench. Dissatisfied, and at the same time most Manchester United players did not leave the game.

Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle away, 2 losses and 1 draw in the last 3 rounds of the Premier League, suffered 3 rounds of unbeaten, 0-7 away defeat to Liverpool, 0-0 home draw with deputy squad leader Southampton, 0-2 away loss Opponent Newcastle.Manchester United coach Ten Hag was shocked by the team’s recent performance. For Manchester United fans, it is unacceptable to lose three rounds.McTominay + SabitzerThe partner midfielder expressed dissatisfaction and thoughtfredIt is more worthy of starting, and many fans also expressed their interestSandro MartinezThe midfielder is better than McTominay and Sabitzer.

According to the "Sun" report, Manchester United played 0-2 Newcastle away. After the game, Manchester United's players walked directly back to the player channel. B Fee criticized his teammates for not leaving the field and ordered them to leave the field; at the same time, Dallow Te and Anthony had a fierce quarrel after the game. Anthony was attacking but not defending. During the game, the coach arranged for the right to switch to the left, but the effect was even worse. In addition to these, Ten Hag replaced all the starting central defenders Varane and Lisandro Martinez in this campaign. When Lisandro Martinez was replaced, he waved and shouted loudly on the bench. Express dissatisfaction. Manchester United's midfield is undefended in this campaign, and any central defender will get angry.

