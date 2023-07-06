The Red Star is targeting Alex Poythress

Second SportsWa the Red Star follows with interest Alex Poythress, power forward who spent last season at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Israeli team reportedly offered a lower deal to the former Kentucky, who was in the pits for much of the year with a hand injury.

Red Star, on the other hand, would like him on the advice of coach Ivanovic, who saw the various Petrusev, Bentil and Martin leave one after the other.

