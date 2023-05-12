The referral for referee Serra is “impossible”.

The Federal National Tribunal, chaired by Roberto Proietti, said “the referral against the referee Marco Serra cannot be proceeded” due to the expiry of the terms. The race director had been referred by the Federal Prosecutor for having behaved “inappropriately, abusively and offensively” last February 28 on the occasion of the match between Cremonese and Romevalid for the 24th day of Serie A. The fourth man had become the protagonist on the sideline of an argument with the Giallorossi coach José Mourinho.

Mourinho: “Serra’s future is indifferent to me”

The investigation started later the complaint in the post match by the Portuguese coach, who at the press conference had denounced the referee’s disrespectful attitude towards him. “For me, Serra’s future doesn’t tell me anything. If he stops being a referee or becomes top for me it is indifferent. The situation with Serra ended there”, commented by Jose Mourinho. The words after the Cremonese-Roma match were much harsher. “We have to figure out if legally I can do something, given that Piccinini gave me the red light at the suggestion of the fourth referee. Who didn’t have the honesty to say how he treated me, and what caused my reaction. I’d like to understand if there’s an audio of what he said to me but I don’t want to get into it by saying that he’s from Turin and we’re playing against Juve on Sunday and he wants me off the bench.”

Serra’s lawyer: “Now a handshake”

“The epilogue is the only one that could be expected, in compliance with sporting rules; and I’m satisfied with it”. It is the comment of the lawyer Gabriele Bordoni, defender of the referee Serra. “In the background there remains the displeasure for a disciplinary action activated with no prospects against an educated person who had extended his hand to the Roma coach – added the lawyer -. Maybe the two protagonists, now that the dispute is defined, they will be able to meet for that famous handshakeas is customary between professionals and men of sport”.