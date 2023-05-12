Impending schism in the church

The separation of the German Church from the Vatican order seems imminent even when the headlines and networks go the other way and do not mention it. This week the Colombian priest Ray Schambach, well known in Cali for his unique social work, wrote an alert note in El País about the imminent danger represented by the demands that the German Church, cardinals, priests and faithful gathered in El Camino Sinodal, They have done to Pope Francis and that, if they are not complied with or satisfied, would cause them to choose to separate from the Vatican Catholic Church and repeat what Luther did 500 years ago.

That Synodal Path is a series of conferences of the Catholic Church in Germany created to discuss contemporary theological and organizational issues.

The process began in December 2019 and they expect it to be completed by the end of this spring of 2023. The objective of the cause is to address issues such as the exercise of “power”, sexual morality, the priesthood and the role of women in the Church.

The proposals, say everyone who has read them, are very controversial and Father Schambach explained it very well in his note, curiously published as a paid ad in the Gillinsky newspaper.

They are changes in moral theology, in the sacramental and especially in the structure of Catholicism where they ask that not all the activities of the Church fall on the bishops and priests and for this they invoke the establishment of Pastoral Councils to manage the dioceses in aspects economic and administrative teaching and apostolate.

It may be that everything will become a revolution as the Ecumenical Council was at the time if what is requested is adopted, but it could also be the second schism suffered by the Church and in the midst of the era of intercommunication, the internet and networks and, above all, everything, due to the days of Artificial Intelligence and could even end up turning the Argentine pope into the last pope, as some prophecy says.

