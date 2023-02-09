For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Theo Hernandez 6 – Fantacalcio.it

It is not clear what he did to deserve this sufficiency: the cover job does not justify a completely absent push phase, which should be his strong point. It seems like a generous rating, given more to the name than to the performance: if a Ballo Tourè had made the same performance (or to put it with an ex, any Rodriguez), the feeling is that the vote would not have been the same.

Niccolo Barella 6 – Fantacalcio.it

Strict enough for the Inter midfielder, author of an all-round performance: he presses everyone, moves from right to left, recovers balls and provides valuable quality. Sometimes he goes out of speed, losing a few balls, but his derby was pure electricity. She deserved more.

Matteo Pessina 7 – Fantasy football.it

Nothing to take away from the coldness in the penalty kick episode which in full recovery gives Monza the same. What is certain is that up to that moment the ex Atalanta’s performance had been subdued, or at least inferior to that shown against Juventus, for example. So much so that until Monza was at a disadvantage, Pessina was traveling on 5.5 (a bit severe), while after the penalty he moved to 7. The truth, as always, lies somewhere in between.

Beto 5,5 – Fantacalcio.it

The Portuguese striker had an excellent chance in the second half, when Schuurs inadvertently offered him the chance to level the score. He badly manages the situation and the little freedom given to him by the Dutch defender, who is perfect for the rest of the match. The Udinese center forward seems to be cumbersome, athletically in difficulty, providing no particular aid in creating goals. The 5.5 of fantacalcio.it is a way to save it, but it deserves a more severe rating.