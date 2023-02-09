The most effective weight loss routines combine aerobic and strength exercises.

Aerobic exercises, such as running, swimming, cycling, dancing, or walking, burn calories in the short term.

Strength exercises include squats, push ups, pull-ups, lunges, and step ups.

The best cardio exercises for weight loss are spinning, swimming, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

It is important to note that rest and recovery are very important to get the best results. Therefore, it is advisable to do a varied routine that combines different types of physical activity to burn fat and lose weight quickly.

Exercise to lose weight. First steps

To get started exercising healthily, it’s important to keep three basics in mind: exercising regularly, reducing downtime, and planning how to meet physical activity recommendations.

It is recommended to practice a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity daily. This can be achieved by adding shorter periods throughout the day.

It is important to carry out a program alternating between aerobic and toning activities. Routines should include basic exercises like plyometric bench, jumping jacks, squats, sit-ups, and push-ups. Also, before starting the routine it is important to run or ride a bike for 10 minutes to warm up the body.

How to persevere?

It is not easy to start exercising to lose weight. It is important to choose a pleasant and appropriate activity based on your physical condition.

It is recommended to start with easy exercises and gradually increase the volume and then the intensity.

To help you get started, there are several tips that may be helpful:

• Set realistic goals

• Design a fun routine to train

• It is also recommended to download an easy 7-minute routine to start exercising

• Choose easy exercises

exercise at home to lose weight

You can start exercise routines to lose weight at home. Some applications are:

• 7 minute workout

• Sworkit trainer[1]SWEAT

• Fitbit Coach

• 30-day sports challenge

• Nike Training Club

• Home exercises

• Exercises at home

• Strong

• Jefit

• Nike Run Club

• Strava

• MyFitnessPal

• Daily Yoga

• Endomondo

These apps offer a variety of workouts, from 7-minute routines to half-hour fitness challenges, as well as plans designed for specific goals.

Many also allow you to set alarms to remind you to stick to routines and track progress. These applications are useful for those looking to exercise without leaving home and with flexible hours.

Is it safe to exercise when overweight?

Yes, it is safe to exercise when overweight, as long as it is done properly.

Overweight people are at greater risk of injuring themselves and damaging their joints if they exercise uncontrollably.

To avoid injury, it is recommended to avoid impact exercise in which the overweight person has to brake or jump suddenly.

It is also important to choose the environment for the exercise well to avoid feeling observed or out of place.

Physical exercise is essential to achieve weight loss and maintain a healthy weight.

Experts recommend starting exercise gradually and gradually increasing intensity to allow your body to adjust to your new lifestyle.

