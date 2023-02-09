Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

GORIZIA – Fatal road accident today, February 9, around 12 on the highway A34in the section between Gradisca d’Isonzo e Villesse, in the direction of Villesse. Two cars collided head-on, five in total the people involved in the crash. A 79-year-old woman died and three other people are very serious. Minor injuries for a minor, a 16-year-old Serbian boy. On site, in addition to the medical crews, the firefighters, the motorway personnel, all coordinated by the Coa / Udine motorway operations centre.

Who is the victim

It is a 79-year-old woman: it was she who made a U-turn with her small car, a Toyota Yaris, and crashing with the second car, an Audi A6 with 3 Serbian nationals on board. This is what emerges from the reconstruction of the incident made by the agents of the Udine motorway operations centre.

The dynamics of the accident

It was 11.26 when the Highway Operations Center of the Udine Traffic Police raised the alarm for the presence of a vehicle proceeding against traffic along the stretch between Gradisca d’Isonzo and Villesse. To notice the car were the agents of the operations room who scrutinize the video surveillance cameras. But there wasn’t even time to attempt a chase when the emergency call came to 112: a kilometer away the small car had collided head-on with a large-engined vehicle that was proceeding regularly in the overtaking lane. Miraculously no other vehicles were involved in the carom that were passing in the lane. The collision was terrible also because it was not preceded by any braking: the woman who was driving the small car, and who had reversed course, died instantly: she is a 79-year-old who lived in the area. She had presumably spent the morning in the large shopping center from which she had correctly entered the A34 heading towards the toll booth. But then, realizing she had taken the wrong direction, she tried to go back, but she did so by driving the wrong way.

In the passenger seat was a 50-year-old woman, also from the same area as the victim, Tapogliano, who was taken to Udine by helicopter with a confidential prognosis. In the other car, two of the three people – Serbian citizens like the car’s license plate – were transported, in red code (but their lives would not be in danger), by ambulance, to the hospitals of Udine and Trieste. The fourth injured, the least serious, was also transferred to the latter, Cattinara: a 16-year-old boy, also a Serbian citizen.

The Gorizia firefighters worked for hours first to free the people trapped in the passenger compartment and to allow the sanitary workers to intervene and, therefore, to reclaim the roadway. Traffic slowed down only slightly, given that the impact occurred at the flyover that allows entrance to the shopping centres: the vehicular flow directed to the A4 was diverted to the adjacent roundabout and was able to return to the A34 a few hundred meters After.

