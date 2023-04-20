The representatives of Třebíč approved the support for the European baseball championship

“I think that it is the currency of Třebíč that we managed to modernize the area, today we have new lighting and sufficient facilities, we have new changing rooms. Our playground is really one of the nicest areas in the country,” said Urbanek.

Lighting with 25 high masts and LED lights started to be built last year, now the changing rooms and surface treatment are being completed. According to Urbanek, it will be ready at the end of May. “Currently we only have two locker rooms, so we will finally have five modern locker rooms for all ages,” Urbanek said. The modification was paid for by Třebíč Nuclears with money from the National Sports Agency and with the contribution of the city and the Vysočina Region. The association has 500 members, about 250 active players.

Group B baseball players from Great Britain, Italy, Sweden and Hungary will compete in the European Championship at the Na Hvězd baseball complex in Třebíč from September 24 to 26. On September 28, playoff matches are being held in Třebíč. Tickets are already on sale.

The European Baseball Championship was held in the Czech Republic in 2005 and 2014. So far, only junior and cadet championships have been held in Třebíč. The match of the national team against Taiwan also took place there.

The Czech men's national team includes several players from the Třebíč team, Jeffrey Barto, Lukáš Hlouch and Jake Rabinowitz. "And then there is our protege Marek Krejčiřík, who currently plays for Hrochy Brno, but we raised him from an early age and he transferred only a year ago," said Urbanek.