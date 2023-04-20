Rai 3 regional in HD, in Valle d’Aosta and Friuli-Venezia Giulia test on channel 102 DTT

In Valle d’Aosta and Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the process of progressive transition to the system DVB-T2, RAI will activate a new broadcast feature that will improve your service, allowing you to find Rai 3 in HD to number 3 of the remote control and to receive at the same time HD ALSO THE REGIONAL CHANNEL 801 (Rai TGR Valle d’Aosta) and 809 (Rai TGR Friuli-Venezia Giulia)

To allow users to check the compatibility of their receivers with the new feature, until the date of completion of the operations a new test channel will be active at number 102 on the remote control: by tuning into this channel, they will be displayed two signs, one white and one colored with two distinct audio tones, yes will alternate every 20 seconds. If you will then see alternating i two placards and you will hear two audio tones, the machine will be able to receive, either national Rai 3 and the regional channel 801/809 both in HD format.

In some cases it may be necessary to reset the unit by starting a new automatic or manual channel search. Any anomaly can be reported by email to [email protected], also indicating the model of the appliance used. Thanks to the analysis punctual of the reports received on the [email protected] mailbox, at the instigation of Rai, the competent Directorate General of MIMIT (which avails itself of the collaboration of the Ugo Bordoni Foundation) is involving the suppliers of receiving equipment (TV and decoders) so that, where necessary, they can provide to make the management software updates of the reception equipment available to users.

At present the following suppliers have actively collaborated to make updates and the relative instructions for updating by users of their reception equipment available and easily accessible on their websites: Bravo, Digiquest, Diprogress, Edision, EK, Fait, Fenner, Humax, GBC, I-Can, Isnatch, Kora, Majestic, Metronic, OK., Smartix, Strong, Thomson, Telesystem, Trevi, United, Zap, Xdome, Jolly Line. We therefore invite you to carry out the test today tuning into channel 102 of digital terrestrial.

In the coming weeks / months the service it will also be extended to the other Italian regions according to the following schedule:

Lombardy and Piedmont | Test channel 102 from 13/4, PID dynamic from 27/4

Rai TGR Lombardy + Rai TGR Piedmont + Rai TGR Emilia-Romagna Trentino Alto Adige | Dynamic PID active from 01/31/2023

Rai 3 Sudtirol HD + Rai TGR Trentino + Rai TGR Alto Adige Abruzzo and Molise | Dynamic PID active dal 21/03/2023

Rai TGR Lazio + Rai TGR Abruzzo + Rai TGR Molise Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria | Dynamic PID active since 04/13/2023

Rai TGR Lazio HD + Rai TGR Tuscany + Rai TGR Umbria Apulia and Basilicata | Dynamic PID active dal 21/03/2023

Rai TGR Puglia + Rai TGR Basilicata + Rai TGR Molise Veneto and Emilia-Romagna | Dynamic PID active dal 19/04/2023

Rai TGR Emilia-Romagna HD + Rai TGR Veneto + Rai TGR Lombardia Valle d’Aosta and Friuli-Venezia Giulia | Test channel 102 from 18/4, dynamic PID from 3/5

Rai TGR FVG + Rai 3 Bis + Rai TGR Valle d’Aosta Liguria and Sardinia | Dynamic PID active dal 04/04/2023

Rai TGR Liguria + Rai TGR Sardinia + Rai TGR Tuscany Marche | Dynamic PID active dal 28/03/2023

Rai TGR Marche + Rai TGR Umbria + Rai TGR Abruzzo Sicily and Calabria | Dynamic PID active dal 28/02/2023

Rai TGR Calabria + Rai TGR Sicily + Rai TGR Basilicata Campania | Dynamic PID active dal 07/03/2023

Rai TGR Campania + Rai TGR Basilicata + Rai TGR Calabria

The availability of Rai3 HD on number 3 of the remote control it will happen starting the next day on the date indicated for the end of the tests with the placard.

To stay up to date, we suggest consulting this discussion inside Digital-Forum.it