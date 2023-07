5 other A teams on the pitch today for summer friendlies. In the first season, Lazio scored 16 against Auronzo with a hat-trick from Immobile. 10 goals for Atalanta against the Clusone team: double Lookman, Hojlund and the new signings Adopo and Bakker immediately scored. In Verona’s 7-0 win over Primiero, Mboula’s goal. In Bologna Arnautovic’s trio and 4 goals from Ebone: it ends 13-0. 15 Udinese goals. All the results and goalscorers of the day

