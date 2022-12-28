Home Sports The “return” of Moggi, the reaction on social media: is this the new Juve?
The “return” of Moggi, the reaction on social media: is this the new Juve?

The “return” of Moggi, the reaction on social media: is this the new Juve?

The interventions in the shareholders’ meeting by the ex-Juventus manager who was disbarred following the Calciopoli affair unleashed the irony of the web

Incredulity, but also a lot of irony: this is how social networks respond to the repeated interventions of Luciano Moggi, a former Juve manager who was disbarred after the Calciopoli affair, with a series of posts that go from goliardic to concern about the new Juve, which will officially be born with the assembly of the Board of Directors of 18 January.

A repeated source of inspiration for the web was the flash drive (“All of Calciopoli is in here”) delivered by Moggi to the outgoing president Andrea Agnelli.

From Gargamel to famous phrases or combinations

December 27, 2022

