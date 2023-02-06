Fidelis Torretta won away from home the first match of the second round of the women’s B2 championship, group M. The team from Crucoli (Kr) beat Logos Ardens Comiso on their parquet by 3 – 1 (splits: 25-22; 13 – 25; 21 – 25; 22 – 25).

A success that repeats the result of the first leg and that allows the Calabrian team to maintain the fifth position and to look forward to the continuation of the championship with serenity and confidence. Logos Ardens had started the first set very well, overcoming an initial disadvantage and winning the first set. Then it collapsed in the second and in the last two sets, very balanced, the greater experience in attack of the Calabrian guests prevailed.

Despite the defeat, Logos Ardens offered a convincing performance, showing a better game set-up than in the last few games. Too many errors in the defensive phase, but also when batting, were decisive for yet another defeat. The new coach Francesca Giucastro gave new stimuli to the team which however suffered from absences and injuries, probably compromising the championship.

Fidelis Torretta starts the new season in the best possible way in group M of B2. A clear success and above all a convincing performance that suggests a path with the best wishes.

In the next match, on Saturday 11 February, Logos will be away on the field of the Sensation perfumeries of Gioiosa Ionica, another mid-ranking team. It is played at the Palazzetto dello Sport V. Marcellino at 18.00.