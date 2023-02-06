It is expected that Serbia will urgently send two special aid teams to Turkey.

Source: Anatolia/Muhammed Said

Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, killing more than 500 people and injuring thousands. It is expected that they will Serbia to urgently send two special teams (12 people in each team) and liaison officers to help Turkey after the earthquake.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, ordered that everything Serbia needs and can do be sent immediately. President Vučić sent his condolences to the Turkish people this morning, in which he noted that “Serbia is ready to offer all the necessary help.”

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić announced today that President Vučić will meet with Turkish President Erdogan regarding aid to Turkey. Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, killing more than 500 people and injuring thousands.

(MONDO/Kurir)