This same Saturday March 18the rock band Dardemknown for songs like “Tus dudas” or “Eclipse”, will perform at a concert in Madrid in the club The Dog in the Back of the Car. In addition, they will also have the presence of the DJ Pichurra who will give an initial welcome session to all attendees. Tickets will be available exclusively at the doors of the premises and the event will begin at 9 p.m.

On February 22, 2020, days before the pandemic began, Dardem He gave his last concert. After a long period of inactivity and silence due to the coronavirus, the group decides to start new musical projects. The band is working on their fourth album under the production of Manuel Colmenerowho has already produced his other two previous albums “The gap” y “Inert” and also the EP “Live Session”.

As a turning point in their career, the rock group will give a most intimate concert in The Dog in the Back of the Car in Madrid, where they will sing their best-known hits to their entire audience. This performance will connect them to the new challenges that they have to face this year and in their album that will take shape in the coming months. And, as usual since its inception, DJ Pichurra it will heat the atmosphere in the whole room from the opening of the doors.