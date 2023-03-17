If the owner has the will and the money, the conversion of the heating system can still fail. The reason for this is a large number of requirements that must be met in order to be able to heat your own four walls using environmental energy and electricity in the future. Above all, the energy suitability of the building: Because heat pumps have a significantly lower flow temperature than gas heating, they work most efficiently in conjunction with large heating surfaces such as underfloor heating and good insulation of the building. According to the Research Institute for Thermal Insulation, almost ten million buildings in Germany cannot currently be heated efficiently using heat pumps.

In the case of new buildings, on the other hand, there is little that stands in the way of installation, which has also been reflected in the figures for a few years. In 2021, almost half of all new buildings were equipped with a corresponding system, and the trend is rising.