Home Business Heat pump instead of oil heating? “It will not be enough to open funding pots”
Business

Heat pump instead of oil heating? “It will not be enough to open funding pots”

by admin
Heat pump instead of oil heating? “It will not be enough to open funding pots”

If the owner has the will and the money, the conversion of the heating system can still fail. The reason for this is a large number of requirements that must be met in order to be able to heat your own four walls using environmental energy and electricity in the future. Above all, the energy suitability of the building: Because heat pumps have a significantly lower flow temperature than gas heating, they work most efficiently in conjunction with large heating surfaces such as underfloor heating and good insulation of the building. According to the Research Institute for Thermal Insulation, almost ten million buildings in Germany cannot currently be heated efficiently using heat pumps.

Also read, why the expansion of heat pumps could fail due to unclear rules

In the case of new buildings, on the other hand, there is little that stands in the way of installation, which has also been reflected in the figures for a few years. In 2021, almost half of all new buildings were equipped with a corresponding system, and the trend is rising.

See also  Out for Ruuky: No buyer for insolvent fintech

You may also like

In the first two months of this year,...

Serbian President Vucic meets Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti

Investor René Benko sells half of his Kadewe...

Calenda finished with the Communists, or rather not....

BYD Auto: The 2023 Han EV Champion Edition...

ECB under attack. But there are those who...

Tiktok: This is how this 55-year-old doctor uses...

Gas down, energy imports fall

Wall Street Ends Higher as Big Banks Team...

These are the best commercial and compliance lawyers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy