The Road to the Leagues Cup 2023: Which Liga MX and MLS Teams Have Made it to the Round of 16?

Pay attention! The Leagues Cup continues on its way and fewer and fewer Liga MX and MLS teams remain in competition. We share with you which clubs, so far, have qualified for the round of 16.

The first teams that have managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition have already been announced. Next, we offer you the list of the clubs that have obtained their pass and those that are still competing. The exciting Leagues Cup, in which teams from Liga MX and MLS participate to determine the best, is nearing its climactic phase and has entered the knockout stage. In the following Depor note, you will find all the details of the tournament.

Liga MX teams that continue in the Leagues Cup 2023

Querétaro was the first Mexican team that guaranteed their advance to the next phase of the Leagues Cup 2023. América, Toluca, Monterrey, and Tigres are the other selected teams that fought to get their pass to the long-awaited round of 16 of the tournament.

MLS teams that continue in the Leagues Cup 2023

The American teams that have secured their place in the next phase of the Leagues Cup are: FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, LAFC, New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution, and Charlotte FC. For their part, Nashville, Real Salt Lake, and Minnesota were the last to get their pass to the long-awaited round of 16 of the tournament.

Teams classified to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup

– FC Dallas

– Houston Dynamo

– Inter Miami

– LAFC

– New York Red Bulls

– Philadelphia Union

– New England Revolution

– Charlotte FC

– Querétaro

– América

– Nashville

– Minnesota

– Real Salt Lake

– Toluca

– Rayados

– Tigres

Round of 16 match of the Leagues Cup 2023

So far, all the duels of the Eighth Final of the Leagues Cup 2023 have been confirmed.

– FC Dallas vs. FC Dallas Inter Miami – Sunday, August 6, 7:30 pm (CDMX).

– NY Red Bulls – Monday, August 7, 5:30pm (CDMX).

– New England Revolution – Monday, August 7, 6:00pm (CDMX).

– Houston Dynamo – Monday, August 7, 8:00pm (CDMX).

– Nashville FC – Tuesday, August 8, 6:00pm (CDMX).

– Minnesota – Tuesday, August 8, 6:30pm (CDMX).

– Tigers vs. Tigers Monterrey – Tuesday, August 8, 8:00pm (CDMX).

– LAFC vs. LAFC Real Salt Lake – Tuesday, August 8, 8:30pm (CDMX).

What is the Leagues Cup qualifying system?

In the Leagues Cup qualification system, it is forbidden to end with a draw as the final result. In the event that the teams equalize during the 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will take place. The team that wins the penalty shootout will receive an additional point, in addition to the point awarded for the draw in regulation time.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: [Related News Title] (Ready to be published)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

