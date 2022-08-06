Home Sports The stars are shining! 39 NBA players play in the European Championships, led by Antetokounmpo Doncic_Norwich_Jokic_Wagner
Original title: The stars are shining! 39 NBA players played in the European Championships, led by Antetokounmpo Doncic

On August 7, 2022, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Championship will start on September 1.

According to the list submitted by each team, a total of 39 NBA players participated in the European Championships this year, which is very complete compared to before. Big names such as Antetokounmpo, Jokic, and Doncic all played on behalf of their respective countries.

Here is the list of NBA players for each team:

Greece: Antetokounmpo, Thanakis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Dorsey;

Slovenia: Doncic, Dragic, Chanchar;

Serbia: Jokic;

France: Gobert, Fournier, Loyau-Cabarro, Maledon, Ntilikina;

Germany: Schroeder, Theis, Franz-Wagner, Moritz-Wagner;

Turkey: Ottoman, Shenjing, Kolkmaz;

Croatia: Zubac, Marjanovic, Saric;

Spain: Garuba, Hernangomez brothers;

Georgia: Goga Bitadze, Sandro Mamukrashvili;

Italy: Gallinari, Simon Fontecchio;

Lithuania: Varan, Little Sabonis;

Ukraine: Sviatoslav Mikhailyuk, Alex Ryan;

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nurkic;

Czech Republic: Kerejic;

Finland: Markkanen;

Israel: Avdia;

Montenegro: Marko Simonovic;

Poland: Sokhan.

