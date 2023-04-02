The story of little Angelica, the 6-year-old Roman girl who died in the night at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome due to a serious genetic disease: Pope Francis’ embrace of her parents went around the world.

The Pope met Serena e Matteo outside the Capitoline hospital after being discharged: before returning to the Vatican following the hospitalization that occurred last Wednesday due to a respiratory infection, Bergoglio consoled the parents of the little girl, who had suffered from one since birth severe genetic disease. Then, last night, his condition plummeted to a tragic end.

Pope Francis together with the parents of little Angelica

“You met her because in 2019 he came to Bertone couple, he held her in his arms”, said the baby’s father in a voice breaking with tears to Bergoglio, who then prayed with them. And in fact, Pope Francis had held her in his arms on June 23, 2019 while celebrating the The body of the Lord in Casal Bertone, in the eastern suburbs of Rome.

To tell the story of the little girl was al Messenger the pastor Don Luigi Lani. “When Angelica was born six years ago, she was diagnosed only a few weeks old. Tonight she closed her eyes forever and for her parents now it’s an infinite agony. The Pope told the mother that Angelica will always be in their hearts and that she thanks them for the love she has always received”. funerals of the little girl.

Finally, concluded Fr Lani, “the Pope heartened Serena, embraced her and stroked her head while she she sobbed desperately, heartbroken. But it was a providential, consolatory encounter. Angelica is really up there making sure that in this moment of darkness her parents can receive the love they have always assured her.”