Home Sports The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime God predicts victory over Germany’s “Captain Football” emoticon bag spreads wildly
Sports

The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime God predicts victory over Germany’s “Captain Football” emoticon bag spreads wildly

by admin
The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime God predicts victory over Germany’s “Captain Football” emoticon bag spreads wildly

The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime god predicts victory over Germany’s “Captain Football” emoticon package goes viral

2022-11-24 07:15:32 Source: Kuaitech Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

At 21:00 on November 23, 2022, the match between Japan and Germany is underway (final match 2:1}). Before the game, fans from the two countries had come to the auditorium to cheer for the home team.

According to Japan’s NHK report, Tomoyuki Ogumi, a popular Japanese fan at the opening ceremony of the World Cup, invited eight children from the disaster-stricken areas of Japan to watch the World Cup.

Because of his peculiar dress somewhat resembling Yue Yunpeng, Tomoyuki Ogumi was called “Japanese Yue Yunpeng” by the Chinese media. Tomoyuki Ogumi invited eight high school students from areas affected by heavy rain to Qatar to watch the Japanese team play in the World Cup.

Ozu Tomoyuki said: “I hope that through contacts with supporters from various countries participating in the World Cup, I can learn the cultures of many countries and deepen the connection between people.”

The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime god predicts victory over Germany's

According to Yuqu Tomoyuki, 8 high school students from Miyagi Prefecture, Ehime Prefecture and other places were on the 19th of this month. They will watch the two matches of the Japanese team in the World Cup.

For the victory of his own national team, is it already doomed? In the “Captain Football” cartoon 34 years ago, on the stage of the World Cup, the Japanese team faced the German team and defeated the team 2-1. Perhaps this was something no one could have imagined before the game.

See also  Women's Basketball World Cup: China's women's basketball team beat Puerto Rico one round ahead of schedule to advance to the quarter-finals_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime god predicts victory over Germany's

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Snow Flower

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Serie A, it’s chaos in the League away...

Interview with Dani Alves: ‘Me, Brazil, Neymar, Juve...

Moyashi enjoys his victory «Another chance on Saturday»

Rabiot&Giroud, it’s entertainment The “Italians” launch France

Tennis, Davis Cup: Croatia beats Spain

Mazzetti sees Riso Scotti well «We are sure...

Pride Cuceglio, the first smile of the championship...

Semi-automatic offside recognition system debuts on the field...

Prosecco Doc Imoco beats Florence in 4 sets...

Sinner, no United Cup: “I decided with my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy