The strangely dressed Japanese fan is here again: the Japanese anime god predicts victory over Germany’s “Captain Football” emoticon package goes viral

At 21:00 on November 23, 2022, the match between Japan and Germany is underway (final match 2:1}). Before the game, fans from the two countries had come to the auditorium to cheer for the home team.

According to Japan’s NHK report, Tomoyuki Ogumi, a popular Japanese fan at the opening ceremony of the World Cup, invited eight children from the disaster-stricken areas of Japan to watch the World Cup.

Because of his peculiar dress somewhat resembling Yue Yunpeng, Tomoyuki Ogumi was called “Japanese Yue Yunpeng” by the Chinese media. Tomoyuki Ogumi invited eight high school students from areas affected by heavy rain to Qatar to watch the Japanese team play in the World Cup.

Ozu Tomoyuki said: “I hope that through contacts with supporters from various countries participating in the World Cup, I can learn the cultures of many countries and deepen the connection between people.”

According to Yuqu Tomoyuki, 8 high school students from Miyagi Prefecture, Ehime Prefecture and other places were on the 19th of this month. They will watch the two matches of the Japanese team in the World Cup.

For the victory of his own national team, is it already doomed? In the “Captain Football” cartoon 34 years ago, on the stage of the World Cup, the Japanese team faced the German team and defeated the team 2-1. Perhaps this was something no one could have imagined before the game.