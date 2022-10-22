The Sun apologizes to Romelu Lukaku. The British tabloid posted an article (later deleted) about Lukaku smoking a cigarette. The newspaper deleted the article because it was not about the Belgian but about another person.

“We first posted an incorrect image and a story about Romelu Lukaku on our site. We obtained the photo from an agency that had incorrectly identified the person in Romelu Lukaku but we take responsibility for our mistake for not having checked properly, we will take steps to prevent these errors from happening again. We sincerely apologize to Mr. Lukaku. “