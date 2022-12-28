Original title: Wuhan Three Towns Team and Zhejiang Team dominate the league situation today (quote)

The suspense of the Chinese Super League championship will be revealed soon (theme)

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Shen Wei) Today, the 33rd round of the Chinese Super League will be held. Among them, the Wuhan Three Towns team will play against the Zhejiang team at home, which will dominate the final direction of the championship this season. Before the game, the striker Malkang of the Wuhan Three Towns team suffered an additional penalty, which also added some suspense to the game.

Yesterday, the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee announced that the Meizhou Hakka team had applied to give up participating in the 33rd round of the Chinese Super League against the Shandong Taishan team. In this way, the Shandong Taishan team currently ranks first with 75 points, which also puts a lot of pressure on the Wuhan Three Towns team with 72 points. Only by defeating the Zhejiang team at home in this round can they regain control of the championship.

If the Wuhan Three Towns team can win this round smoothly, then not only can they catch up with the Shandong Taishan team in points, but they will also lead their opponents in terms of goal difference. In the final round, the Shandong Taishan team will face the powerful Beijing Guoan team, and the Wuhan Three Towns team will face the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. Considering the opponent’s strength and state, the Wuhan Three Towns team will have an absolute advantage.

Before the contest with the Zhejiang team, the Wuhan Three Towns team ushered in bad news. The Chinese Football Association suspended Malkang for one game and fined him 10,000 yuan. The cause of the incident was that the Wuhan Three Towns team lost 0:1 to the Chengdu Rongcheng team in the last round. Malkang kicked the arch of the stadium with his foot on the way back to the lounge. At present, Malkang ranks first in the scorer list with 27 goals. After losing the top scorer, whether the Wuhan Three Towns team can score is also a question mark.