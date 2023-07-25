Home » The Swiss in a comfortable position
Sports

The Swiss in a comfortable position

by admin
The Swiss in a comfortable position

After the 0-0 draw with Norway, Switzerland leads their group. A draw against New Zealand on Sunday is enough for the round of 16 qualification. But the efficiency in front of goal remains poor.

The technically adept Ramona Bachmann keeps tying up several opponents.

Michael Buholzer / Keystone

When the final whistle sounds, the Swiss footballers hug and pat each other on the back. They had fought but also suffered. But the effort was worth it. The goalless draw against Norway means that another draw against co-hosts New Zealand is enough for the Swiss women to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday.

See also  Friday's gossip: Kane, Danjuma, Diaby, Luiz, Gallagher, Hojbjerg, Barcola, Hojlund, Mane

You may also like

The Untold Story of Chicho Salas’ Controversial Departure...

4 rules to train the body with an...

Tennis tournament at Rothenbaum: The people of Hamburg...

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown gets the richest contract...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Begins Outfield Training in...

Psychological violence in elite sport as a problem

Ranieri on the future: ‘Cagliari will be my...

CA Osasuna is allowed to play in the...

AC Milan and Banco BPM renew their partnership

Li Kaier Becomes a Chinese National and Joins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy