The Swiss in a comfortable position

After the 0-0 draw with Norway, Switzerland leads their group. A draw against New Zealand on Sunday is enough for the round of 16 qualification. But the efficiency in front of goal remains poor.

The technically adept Ramona Bachmann keeps tying up several opponents.

When the final whistle sounds, the Swiss footballers hug and pat each other on the back. They had fought but also suffered. But the effort was worth it. The goalless draw against Norway means that another draw against co-hosts New Zealand is enough for the Swiss women to qualify for the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday.

