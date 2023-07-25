Chemnitz University of Technology among the top 10 nationwide for approved funding in the EXIST research transfer phase I | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell

Chemnitz University of Technology achieves a top position in the funding of particularly demanding start-up projects in the current annual publication of the federal funding for business start-ups from the sciences of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection

Source of the graphic: www.exist.de

With twelve approved EXIST research transfers between 2007 and 2022, the Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) ranks among the top 10 nationwide for approved Phase I applications within the framework of the federal EXIST program. This shows its proven strength when starting demanding start-up projects – the “EXIST Research Transfer” program is considered to be particularly challenging, as there is a special focus on the innovative level of the technology and the scalability of the business model.

In addition, the TUC is the only university from East Germany, which is represented in the TOP 10, alongside the technical universities in Berlin and Dresden, despite the sometimes significantly lower number of scientific employees. That goes from the current EXIST yearbook published by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK).

“We are very pleased that Chemnitz University of Technology has achieved such good results in the ‘EXIST premier class’, the research transfer for research-based start-up projects, in a nationwide comparison when it comes to approving applications,” says Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, Vice President for Transfer and Further Education at the TUC and head of the EXIST potential project “SAXEEDregional”.

The numerous TUC spin-offs that were funded as part of the EXIST research transfer and are now operating successfully on the market include, for example, ligenium GmbH, CMMC GmbH and Pinpoint GmbH.

Background: “EXIST Research Transfer” program

The EXIST research transfer is a nationwide funding program with which the BMWK supports particularly challenging and technology-oriented start-ups from universities and non-university research institutions. The aim is for outstanding high-tech start-ups to make the leap into business.

The funding is divided into two phases: In phase I, technically demanding and promising start-up projects with long development times are funded. These should provide proof of technical feasibility and thus marketability. This also includes the development of a prototype, the elaboration of a business plan for the implementation of the business idea and the preparation of the founding of the company.

Those interested in the TUC receive systematic support in applying for the attractive funding program from the Start-up network SAXEED in program “EXIST-Bootcamp“. Experienced start-up consultants accompany the preparation of the EXIST funding application for five weeks. Project applications can be submitted three times a year. On average, the projects in Phase I receive around 800,000 euros in connection with active support from coaches and start-up consultants.

Further information grants Dr. Susanne Schübel, project manager of the SAXEED start-up network in Chemnitz, phone +49 (0)371 531-37689, email susanne.schuebel@saxeed.net

(Author: Dana Deeva)

Mario Steinebach

25.07.2023

