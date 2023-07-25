Aeolus: Bringing the Majestic Sound of Pipe Organs to Your Studio

“New Organ Sound Source Allows Users to Experience the Grandeur of Pipe Organs at Home”

The pipe organ, a majestic and solemn instrument, has long been associated with churches, concert halls, and opera houses. It has been used by performers to play magnificent classical movements, creating a truly awe-inspiring experience. However, due to their large size and scarce availability, pipe organs cannot be easily played anytime, anywhere. Additionally, recording the organ’s sound for restoration purposes requires a significant amount of work.

Now, thanks to the organ sound source Aeolus, the sound and experience of the organ can be restored in a studio setting without having to leave home. Aeolus utilizes physical modeling, offering powerful functions, delicate sound quality, and a simple control method, enabling the faithful recreation of the timbre and control methods of the pipe organ. Whether one wishes to play the organ in a studio or add depth to their work, Aeolus provides a convenient solution.

Before diving into the evaluation, it is important to understand the basics of a pipe organ. It is a musical instrument that produces sound by opening and closing organ pipes through a keyboard, utilizing compressed air (known as “wind”) to create sound. The pipes are grouped into ranks, each producing the same timbre and volume across the keyboard’s range. The organ typically has one or more keyboards played by the hands, known as manuals, as well as pedal keyboards operated by the feet. The keyboards and associated controls are housed in the console of the organ. Unlike pianos or clavichords which lose their tone immediately after the key is released, organs continue to produce sound until the corresponding key is released. This unique feature allows for sustained tones and expressive playing. Organs can range in size from portable ones with only one or two sets of pipes and a keyboard, to large organs with over 33,000 pipes and multiple keyboards.

Aeolus, which was first introduced in 2004 and developed by Fons Adriaensen, models the physical organ and utilizes additive synthesis to synthesize the organ’s sound. With subsequent development by Arthur Benilov, Aeolus has become a mature pipe organ sound source, breathing new life into this ancient instrument. Powered by the JUCE framework, Aeolus boasts a professional and user-friendly interface, supporting multiple plug-in formats such as VST 2.4, VST3, and AU, as well as offering a standalone version. The software is cross-platform compatible, enabling users to run it on Windows, Linux, and macOS systems. With additional features like user presets, MIDI channel mapping, and a small file size of only 16MB, Aeolus provides a realistic organ performance experience without the need for extensive storage space.

In terms of user experience, Aeolus presents a professional and visually pleasing interface. Upon opening the software, users are greeted with an orderly layout of control buttons on an iron-gray background, resembling an organ console. The four rows of round buttons are the organ stop knobs, used to control the tone of the organ. Turning on a stop enables the organ to produce sound. Aeolus simulates three rows of hand keyboards (manuals) and one row of pedal keyboards, with each row corresponding to a group of stops. The software also allows users to map the keyboards to MIDI channels, facilitating the use of multiple MIDI keyboards for a more authentic organ experience. Vibrato (tremulant) is available for the second and third rows of keyboards, providing additional depth to the sound. At the bottom of the interface, there are piano keys that allow musicians to quickly test the timbre. The range of the keyboards lights up when the corresponding register is activated. Additionally, Aeolus supports up to 32 user presets, which can be easily switched using the number buttons on the interface. The top of the interface provides controls for master volume, reverb intensity, and allows users to monitor CPU usage and the number of notes played. Aeolus also boasts a convolution reverb engine, utilizing recorded real environment reverberation impulse responses for a more immersive organ performance.

Overall, Aeolus offers a professional and intuitive solution for those who wish to experience the grandeur of pipe organs from the comfort of their own studio. With its physical modeling technology, powerful functions, and simple control method, Aeolus allows users to faithfully recreate the sound and presence of a pipe organ. Whether it’s for professional musical compositions or personal enjoyment, Aeolus is a worthy tool for organ enthusiasts and musicians alike.