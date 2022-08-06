Xi’an News Network News “Ping Ping, Pong Pong…” On the morning of August 6, the table tennis finals of the first community games in Xi’an kicked off in the gymnasium of Xi’an Peihua College. One after another, one after another, 160 players sweated like rain and “ping” were wonderful.

160 players compete for the table tennis finals championship

The competition was hosted by the Organization Department of the CPC Xi’an Municipal Committee, the Propaganda Department of the CPC Xi’an Municipal Committee, the Xi’an Municipal Sports Bureau, and the Xi’an Civil Affairs Bureau, and undertaken by the CPC Xi’an Chang’an District Committee and the Xi’an Chang’an District People’s Government.

It is understood that, in order to further deepen the “people have what they call, I can do it”, respond to the growing diversified sports needs of the masses, improve the community’s service level for the people and the quality of life of the residents, and strive to make the achievements of urban development benefit more citizens. The first community sports meeting in Xi’an started on June 10 this year.

The competition consists of 5 major categories of ball, quality, chess, dance, and fun, and 25 items. After nearly two months of competition, a total of 160 players from 40 teams from 20 districts, counties and development zones in our city won the opportunity to participate in the table tennis finals.

You are vying for you to attack me and defend the “good ball” constantly

At 9 a.m. that day, the opening ceremony of the table tennis finals was officially launched. The participating teams solemnly faced the five-star national flag and played the national anthem on the spot. With the solemn oath by the athlete representatives and referee representatives, the table tennis finals officially kicked off.

You fight for me, you attack and I defend. At the scene of the game, the players were very enthusiastic, the competition was extremely fierce, and the sound of “good balls” continued.

The reporter saw that in the table tennis finals that day, there were both elderly people in their 60s and college students who were 17 or 18 years old. The level of competition also reflects the popularity of table tennis among the general public.

More than 200,000 people participated in the event in Chang’an District, ranking first in the city

Li Bo, from Changxing South Road Community, Weiqu Street, said: “This table tennis game has provided a platform for table tennis lovers like me to exchange experience and learn skills, which not only exercised the body, but also enhanced the relationship with the neighbors. , I hope that more community games will be held in the future to gain more happiness.”

According to Xin Tianhu, a member of the Organization Department of the Chang’an District Committee, since the launch of the city’s first community games, Chang’an District has strengthened the leadership of party building and organized extensive mobilization. More than 200,000 people in the district participated in the event, ranking first in the city. There have been more than 1,500 third-level community competitions. The Chang’an District representative team won the first prize in the finals of rope skipping and chess. The community games have become a bridge to unite the masses, serve the masses, and organize the masses, fully demonstrating the tenacious struggle and high-spiritedness of the Chang’an people. spirit.

It is understood that the level and style of the table tennis finals in this competition have shortened the distance between neighbors, dedicated a wonderful sports event to the vast number of residents, effectively enriched the cultural life of residents in the jurisdiction, and fully It shows the style and enthusiasm of Chang’an, and makes a positive contribution to the construction of a harmonious socialist community.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper Omnimedia Reporter Gao Le intern Xi Jieyu Picture/Video Xi’an Newspaper Omnimedia Reporter Hao Zhongyu