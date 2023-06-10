The third-grade elementary school students are a blockbuster_Zhejiang Online Online

Four gold medals in rock climbing provincial competition

The third grade elementary school student is a blockbuster

2023-06-09 11:57:40





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Shi Liting Luo Ye Fang Jun

On June 5, the 2023 Zhejiang Youth Rock Climbing Championships came to an end in Shengzhou, Shaoxing. A total of 205 athletes participated in 9 teams from Hangzhou, Jinhua, Ningbo, Shaoxing, Huzhou and other cities. This competition is divided into male and female groups, and consists of five age groups: U9, U11, U13, U15, and U17. Group.

After fierce competition, the Shaoxing team won 16 golds, 4 silvers, and 7 bronzes, ranking first in the gold medal list. Among them, athletes from Keqiao District performed well and won 11 golds, 2 silvers and 3 bronzes. It is worth mentioning that Chen Yihan from Guanning Experimental Primary School in Keqiao District won the only four-gold Grand Slam in the province. In the U9 group, she won the first place in women’s difficulty, first in women’s speed, first in women’s biathlon, and first in women’s rock climbing.

Chen Yihan is currently in the third grade of elementary school. She has been learning rock climbing since the first grade of elementary school. At the end of 2022, she will become a member of the Shaoxing rock climbing team. “After joining the team, she insisted on night training from Tuesday to Thursday, and never missed the 7-hour training every day on weekends.” Coach Shao Haitao said that the children trained hard, and she could complete the assigned training tasks with quality and quantity.

It is understood that this competition is based on the latest rules of international rock climbing competitions. According to the actual situation in Zhejiang Province, five competitions including rock climbing, difficulty, biathlon, speed, and speed relay have been set up, and a total of gold, silver, and bronze medals have been produced. 43 pieces.