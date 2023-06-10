From June 8th to 9th, Li Yunze, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the State Administration of Financial Supervision, went to Shanghai for investigation. Focusing on deepening thematic education, serving the real economy, preventing and defusing risks, and expanding reform and opening up, Li Yunze listened to opinions and suggestions face to face, and studied work ideas and policy measures.

Li Yunze presided over a symposium for some Chinese-funded financial institutions in Shanghai to learn about the operation of the institutions and their services to the real economy. Li Yunze pointed out that my country’s economy has strong resilience, sufficient potential, and large room for maneuver, and the fundamentals of long-term improvement will not change. The overall operation of the financial industry is stable, and risks are generally controllable. Financial institutions must strengthen their confidence and increase support for the real economy with all their heart and effort. Focus on strengthening and improving financial supply for high-level technological self-reliance, manufacturing, rural revitalization, investment and consumption. It is necessary to adapt to the new situation and new tasks, solidly practice internal skills, focus on cost control, and continuously improve the ability of connotative development.

Li Yunze presided over a symposium for some foreign-funded financial institutions in Shanghai to listen to opinions and suggestions on regulatory policies and the business environment. Li Yunze emphasized that opening up to the outside world is a basic national policy that my country has long adhered to. The policy of greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital in the financial industry will not change, the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of foreign capital will not change, and the direction of providing a better business environment for foreign capital will not change. will change. It is hoped that foreign-funded financial institutions will fully realize my country’s huge market potential, complete industrial facilities, abundant factor resources, and sufficient policy space, give full play to their own advantages, and continuously improve their differentiated development and localized management capabilities.

Li Yunze presided over a meeting of some trust, asset management, and wealth management companies to listen to opinions and suggestions on the transformation and development of the industry. Li Yunze pointed out that it is necessary to vigorously cultivate and enhance the core competitiveness of the industry in accordance with the principles of sticking to the positioning, returning to the origin, market orientation, and differentiated development. Continue to improve the level of governance, strengthen professional capacity building, strengthen investor suitability management, and better meet the multi-level and diversified wealth management needs of the people. The financial regulatory authorities will revise and improve relevant policies and systems in a timely manner to create a good environment for the long-term and healthy development of the industry.

Li Yunze presided over a symposium for the principals of some Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureaus and sub-bureaus in the Yangtze River Delta to study financial support for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Li Yunze pointed out that it is necessary to guide financial institutions to continuously optimize the supply of financial products and services in key areas such as scientific and technological research, improving the quality of urban development, and enhancing the development momentum of underdeveloped regions. Explore a business development mechanism that meets the requirements of “integration”, and use the efficient allocation of financial resources to drive the rational flow of production factors. Continue to promote the construction of Shanghai as an international financial center, and build the Yangtze River Delta region into an important window for the reform and opening up of the financial industry.

Li Yunze visited the Party Building Activity Room of the Shanghai Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau and listened to a report on the development of theme education. Li Yunze emphasized that the requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements” should be run through to promote thematic education to be deepened and solid. Adhere to problem orientation, carry out investigation and research in a down-to-earth manner, truly find out the situation, pinpoint the problem, and implement countermeasures. Taking the theme education as an opportunity, continue to strengthen the construction of regulatory capacity, and effectively improve the forward-looking, accurate, effective and synergistic regulation.

Comrades in charge of relevant departments of the State Administration of Financial Supervision participated in the research discussion.