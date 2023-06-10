Famous brand shop “Lol’s Chocolate” was sealed on reports of tax evasion

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 4:59 p.m



Last updated Saturday 10 June 2023, 5:00 PM

KARACHI (Staff Reporter) FBR has raided and sealed the country’s famous chocolate brand shop “Lal’s Chocolate” on reports of Point of Sale (POS) violation and tax evasion.

It should be noted that the FBR has started a campaign for the last two years to link the major shopping malls, plazas, centers, shops and chain stores across the country with the computerized system of FBR’s POS, so that real money can be collected at these places. By continuously monitoring the time sales, not only sales tax evasion should be stopped but also revenue should be increased.

According to FBR sources, the team of Regional Tax Office One (RTO-1), Karachi, in the yesterday’s action for violation of FBR’s POS system, located in Khayaban Shehbaz, Defense area of ​​Karachi, the country’s well-known Sold the central commercial headquarters of the chocolate brand China.

According to sources, under the leadership of Chief Commissioner RTO-1, Haider Ali Dhariju, the process of verification and inspection of the POS system is actively going on.

On the instructions of the Chief Commissioner, Commissioner Zone-1, Mirzan Nasir Ali has issued orders to take action against the violating traders and brands. On which further action is ongoing.

In this regard, the most expensive and famous chocolate shop in the country, Lolls Chocolate, whose branches are located in the busy and affluent areas of Karachi and Lahore, and whose center is located in Khayaban Shahbaz Karachi, is using the POS system at this center, selling without QR code. After receiving the evidence, action was taken and the central office was sealed. This action SRO. 252 and fine was also imposed.

As a result of this action, Lolls Chocolate paid the fine. So after the payment the center was opened. Further investigations and inquiries are ongoing. As a result of the action, the said trader has assured compliance with the POS system.

On this occasion, Chief Commissioner Haider Ali Dharijo reiterated that the efficiency of the POS system will be ensured. And assured that all possible legal support and guidance will be provided to the law-abiding businessmen. Violation will be dealt with strictly.

He asked the business community to make use of the POS system. FBR will guide them in this regard. He said that payment of taxes and timely payment is necessary for the development of the country. POS system is an efficient means of timely payment.