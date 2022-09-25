Three hundred yesterday on the Colle for the Nevegal Trail, a mountain running event proposed by Nevegallika.

On a route modified due to adverse weather forecasts on the eve, it was Rwandan class 1983 Jean Baptiste Simukeka who preceded the standard bearer of the Army Sports Center to agree on the long route (20 kilometers of development and 1,500 meters of altitude difference) , Daniel Antonioli, preceding him on the finish line of the square by just 5 ”. Completing the podium was Daniele Guerri, over 6 ‘behind.

Fourth Francesco Lorenzi and fifth the first of the Belluno, the Cadore Gabriele Del Longo who confirms himself as a brilliant athlete in this 2022. Another tenth from Cadore, Dylan De Michiel. Also noteworthy is the eighth position of last year’s winner, Nadir Maguet, who was held back by an injury in the first few kilometers of the race.

Great level also in the women’s race, with Giulia Pol from Limane and Fabiola Conti from Lombardy crossing the finish line in pairs. On the third step of the podium, just under 3 ‘behind, Giulia Marchesoni. Fourth place for the comeliana Martina De Silvestro. «It was a tough race from the very beginning, where I observed and managed myself together with Fabiola Conti», Giulia Pol comments. «A beautiful route, even if modified, because with continuous climbs and descents and at times technical». The alpagoto Gianpietro Barattin prevailed on the short track (8 kilometers), followed in a few tens of seconds by Martin Mina and Daniele Meneghel.

As for the fairer sex, the highest step of the podium was won by Silvia Sangalli who was able to prevail over her companions Ludovica Rossi and Katia Zandegiacomo Mazzon. “On Saturday a weather alert was published which also affected Sunday”, comments Gianpaolo Garaboni, coordinator of the organizational staff. «So, as per protocol, we have implemented plan B and have equipped ourselves to guarantee the safety of all our competitors, eliminating about 1.8 km and therefore the most critical or otherwise difficult points to travel on a wet surface. But fortunately the sun accompanied us from the start to the arrival of the last athlete ».

“Everything went as we had planned. Thanks to all the competitors and to those who believed in Nevegal again this year », Garaboni continues. «In 2022 we were lucky enough to host some of the strongest and most representative athletes in national mountain running, who fought to the end. A great satisfaction. Last but not least, thanks, perhaps the most important, to all the volunteers who are present every year and allow us to make the Trail del Nevegal unique ».