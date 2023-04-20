Home » The tribunal canceled the sentence for Nedvěd!
The Supreme Sports Court of the Italian Olympic Committee partially accepted the appeal of the soccer team Juventus and canceled the eight-month ban for the former vice-president of the Turin club Pavel Nedvěd for falsifying transfer accounting. The tribunal also temporarily returned 15 points to the “Old Lady”, so she moved from seventh to third place in the Italian league. But the appeal court of the Italian Football Association will decide in a new trial. According to the media, the verdict will probably come during the next season.

