The ultimate guide to mountain biking with kids

Mountain biking with children is a real privilege. This so exciting activity is indeed a great way to create a real bond with your children and lasting memories in your family life. But getting on the saddle of a MTB and pedaling in the company of your children, choosing the right bike for them and also the itineraries suited to their abilities and needs, knowing how to manage the inconveniences in their presence and ultimately knowing how to create truly memorable and fun moments it is as trivial as it may seem. So if you don’t want your children to leave your passion after the first attempt, read carefully our definitive guide to mountain biking with children-

Start mountain biking with the kids

Children can safely start mountain biking between the ages of 5 and 8, depending on their abilities physical and coordination. Obviously if they have already learned to ride a bicycle beforehand and feel confident pedaling even on the road, as well as in a protected place such as the backyard could be.

The ideal thing would be bring them closer to the world of MTB through a bike without pedals and without wheels, of those who push themselves with their feet. Although many think that the correct progression is tricycle, bicycle with wheels, bicycle without wheels, bringing children closer to the bike by switching from one without pedals has many advantages in terms of balance management. We have explained it in this article on balance bikes for children.

In any case, if your son or daughter, between the ages of 5 and 8, rides confidently on paved roads, is interested in exploring something new and different on the bike, finds it exciting to think of taking a ride with mom and dad ed it is at least 120 cm tall so you can already find the first models of bikes suitable for MTB on dirt roads and forest trails, then it’s the right time to kick off the mountain bike season with the kids.

The important thing – it should be reiterated without fear of boredom – is that the child finds the idea of ​​riding a bicycle fun, and that this happens without forcing him. Otherwise it will be the best shortcut to permanently remove him from your passion.

Choosing the right bike

Choosing the right bicycle for a child is by no means easy or obvious. It would be tempting to pick something very similar to your needsbut in miniature. But this is not exactly the best way to allow him to have a positive and rewarding experience.

The first important thing to consider is the size. Once a child is able to ride a bike with 20″ wheels, choosing the right size MTB bike for kids is crucial for comfort, control and safety. As well as precisely to ensure that the experience is positive and rewarding.

Without reaching the obsessive levels of putting on the saddle by a biomechanic Consider your child’s height and inseam measurement to find the right size of the bicycle.

No, it’s not absolutely necessary that his bicycle to approach mountain biking is like yours but in miniature. And it’s not even essential for a child’s MTB to have suspension: children’s mountain bikes can in fact be heavy, even heavier than an adult mountain bike. But children are much lighter than adults, so the ratio of bike weight to child body weight on many children’s models is skewed. Even many children’s bicycles weigh more than half the child’s weight!

A too heavy a bicycle can compromise your child’s balance and hinder his learning. So if you give your child a kids’ mountain bike that weighs too much for him, you won’t be doing him any favors. If children try to ride a mountain bike that is too big or heavy for them, they will quickly get tired and frustrated.

So because children weigh less than adults, they don’t need the same suspension as adults. Children can handle and maneuver a bike without suspension more easily. The lighter the children’s bike, the easier it is to maneuver and pedal up steep hills.

The weight of the bike makes a bigger difference for children than for adults when it comes to the fun of riding and the control of the bike. When shopping for a children’s bike, remember that children are smaller and less strong than adults and usually a lightweight bike is more suitable for them.

Kids can get the same benefits as a mountain bike on one quality children’s bicycle that uses wide tires with the correct pressure. So look for a model with a strong frame, reliable brakes, off-road tires and gear ratios appropriate to his age and abilities. But above all a model that is light and robust.

Precautions and safety for mountain biking with children

Before even worrying about choosing the right route, worry about guaranteeing him protection and safety. Safety comes first and make sure your child is wearing a well-fitting helmet that meets safety standards. In Italy, up to the age of 12, the bike helmet is mandatory by law, and even if you intend to ride paths that go beyond the highway code worrying about protecting his head is the most parenting thing you can do. Then if you want you can think of providing him with knee and elbow pads to protect him from falls and abrasions. But hey, we’ve all ridden bikes as kids and we’ve all skinned our knees and elbows.

Finally, even without thinking about a specific pair of MTB footwear, if you plan to go on some country road, path with ups and downs or in any case in nature, sturdy closed shoes with good grip are essential.

Drink, eat, cover up

Even children, like adults, they need to drink, eat and cover up during a MTB ride. But it must be taken into account that children have different metabolisms from adults and are not simply smaller versions of us. Which involves a little extra effort on our part. With a child weighing 30kg, giving them 2kg or more of extra weight with a backpack with water bladder and snacks becomes really challenging. AND we can’t even expect them to make a few energy drinks and dubious-tasting bars go well. So let’s take it slow and think about their needs, let’s stop before they get thirsty or hungry and think of something to eat and drink that is also a little tempting based on their tastes.

Then let’s take into account that in the summer children don’t sweat like us older ones but they could be more exposed to heat strokes; in winter, on the other hand, they get very cold if they stop for any reason, and it is even more important to cover the extremities well – gloves and shoes – as well as wearing warm undergarments and a jacket that shelters them from the cold air and is breathable.

Bicycle maintenance

Still on the subject of safety: do not expect a child to be able to recognize strange noises or problems with the bike on the fly. So Regularly inspect your child’s bicycle to make sure it is in good condition of operation.

Check brakes, tires and gears for any signs of wear or damage. And if he is really passionate, he teaches them the basics of bicycle maintenance, how to clean it, lubricate the chain and inflate the tyres, to make them more and more involved from the point of view of responsibility and safety.

If you want to know more, you can read the 5 checks to always do on your MTB before leaving home.

Choice of routes

Begins with beginner-friendly trails offering a mix of flat and gently rolling terrain. Look for trails with compacted earth surfaces to ensure a stable ride. At least in the beginning avoid trails with rocks, roots or excessive technical characteristics until your child has more confidence and skills. At that point he / she will ask you to try to do something more, and you will have fulfilled your role as a parent.

Rules and behaviors

Teach your child the rules of the highway code, for when you proceed on paved roads, and then the etiquette of behavior on the paths to ensure their safety and the safety of others: emphasize the importance of giving way to other cyclists and hikers, staying on designated trails and being environmentally friendly. Encourage them to be aware of their surroundings and to communicate their presence with a friendly greeting or a bell.

In this regard, we have written the 10 rules for riding MTB on trails in Italy.

Make it fun

Ma most important of all is to make every mountain biking experience with kids really fun, like a game. And here you need imagination and a desire to have fun, for example planning family or group excursions with friends, preparing a picnic or breaks to enjoy the surroundings during your ride, introducing games or challenges along the way, encouraging children to set achievable goals, whether it’s overcoming a difficult section of the trail or improving their riding skills, taking a moment after the ride to celebrate their successes with rewards or recognition to boost their motivation and confidence and create a sense of accomplishment .

And then it is important to embrace nature, taking advantage of mountain biking as an opportunity to connect with nature and teach children the importance of the environment, showing them trees, flowers and wild animals, and explaining the importance of preserving natural habitats and respect for wildlife.

Conclusion

Mountain biking with kids can be a rewarding and memorable experience for the whole family. By following the guidelines in this ultimate guide, you can safely introduce your children to the joys of mountain biking, nurture their skills and passion for the sport, and create lasting bonds through shared adventures in nature. Remember to prioritize safety, choose the right equipment, and make the experience fun and engaging for your child. Good rides!

Photo by Darcy Lawrey / Harjinder / Mike Haupt

