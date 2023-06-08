The union approved the relocation of the Hall of Fame, and wants to open a stone one in the center before the World Cup

The executive committee of the Czech Ice Hockey Association approved the project of moving the Czech Ice Hockey Hall of Fame and creating a new virtual hall of fame during its meeting in Prague on Wednesday and today. After the closure (on May 29) in Galeria Harfa, a new one is to be created in the center of the metropolis. The goal is to open it before the home world championships, which will be held in Prague and Ostrava in a year. The union informed about it in a press release.

