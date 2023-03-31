Home Sports The USK basketball players outclassed Slovanka for the third time and are in the semi-finals of the league
Sports

The USK basketball players outclassed Slovanka for the third time and are in the semi-finals of the league

by admin
The USK basketball players outclassed Slovanka for the third time and are in the semi-finals of the league

The most successful scorer at Královka was the native Brionna Jones, who collected 24 points. Temitope Fagbenle scored 20 points and added 18 rebounds. Marie Žílová was the best author of three successful three-pointers with 13 points in the Slovanka jersey, which lost 3:41 in the third quarter when she did not make a single basket.

Women’s Basketball League Playoff Quarterfinals – Game 3:
USK Prague – Slovanka MB 114:31 (24:14, 56:22, 97:25)
Most points: Jonesová 24, Fagbenleová 20, Vukosavljevičová 17 – Žílová 13, Ondroušková 9, Pilařová 4. Final state of the series: 3:0.
See also  The Vítkovic floorball players suffered their first defeat of the season

You may also like

Biel winner Rodionov in Lille in the semifinals

Probable formations of Inter Fiorentina

“Social Series”: Who wins the basketball championship on...

The FFF opposed to match interruptions intended to...

Paratici takes his leave from Tottenham pending the...

Juve case, Paratici leaves Tottenham pending the appeal...

Football: Vikings hoping for ‘birthday present’

Mourinho, Roma is a top club even without...

Anthony Joshua, who is the English boxer who...

The big comeback? Messi is in contact with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy