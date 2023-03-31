6
The most successful scorer at Královka was the native Brionna Jones, who collected 24 points. Temitope Fagbenle scored 20 points and added 18 rebounds. Marie Žílová was the best author of three successful three-pointers with 13 points in the Slovanka jersey, which lost 3:41 in the third quarter when she did not make a single basket.
|Women’s Basketball League Playoff Quarterfinals – Game 3:
|USK Prague – Slovanka MB 114:31 (24:14, 56:22, 97:25)
|Most points: Jonesová 24, Fagbenleová 20, Vukosavljevičová 17 – Žílová 13, Ondroušková 9, Pilařová 4. Final state of the series: 3:0.