Bime Bogota will be held once again in the capital of Colombia over the next days 3 to 7 of may. Now they are launching a flood of names of professionals and artists who will be part of both their talks and the programming BIME LIVE. Among them we can cite Caroline During (Spain) and Toy Selectah (Mexico).

Next May, the capital of Colombia will host BIME for the second consecutive year, an essential event for professionals in the music industry, which will take place from May 3 to 7 in Bogotáoffering a complete program both for professionals from all over the world and for the local public that will be able to enjoy BIME LIVE with some thirty bands in the San Felipe neighborhood.

The activities will be concentrated in three large spaces: the BIME PRO programming –including talks, debates, workshops, speed meetings, together with the BIME Campus and the Start Up Village masterclasses – will take place at the EAN University and every day, at the end of the professional days, the meeting will continue within the framework of BIME LIVE with live concerts on three stages located in the Creative District of San Felipe; extending into the night in the mythical space The Ghetto Project, with showcases in the Kaputt and The Bonfire rooms.

Among the names of BIME LIVE we can mention Spanish artists who will perform there as Carolina Durante, Arde Bogotá, Belako, Jimena Amarillo, Mrs. Tomasa, Sandra Monfort o Lia Kaliand from many other countries such as Atrás Hay Truenos, Bruses, Irepelusa, Juliana Velásquez, Sergio Páramo, La Marimba, Lee Eye, Toy Selectah and thus up to more than thirty names. In addition to live music, the BIME LIVE program will offer cultural activities open to all citizens, including a Vinyl Market, which will also be joined by a special edition of Open San Felipe x BIME and which will last until Sunday the 7th of May. See also Melilla, in 1200 try to cross the border barrier

As for professionals, we will find names like Aline Torres (BR) Municipal Secretary of Culture of São Paulo; Ana María Díaz (CO), manager of live entertainment at Páramo Presenta, promoter responsible for Estéreo Picnic, among other important festivals; Catalina Valencia (CO) Secretary of Culture, Recreation and Sport of Bogotá; Daniel Merino (CH), entertainment manager at Bizarro and general producer of the Viña del Mar festival; Eduardo Méndez (VE), executive director of the System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras of Venezuela; Enrique Noel (PA), director of Cultural Rights and Citizenship of the Ministry of Culture of Panama; Florencia Juri (AR) manager of Nathy Peluso and Zoe Gotusso; Javier Garcinuño (ES), General Director of Bilbao Ekintza-Ayto. from Bilbao; Luz Ángela Castro Almanya (CO) general director of OCESA Colombia; Nelson Albareda (US) CEO of the Loud and Live promotion that produces US and international tours for important Latino artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives, Ricardo Arjon and Camilo; Roberto Cardona (CO) director of Los40 Colombia; Tyler Henry(US) managing partner of Range Media and co-founder/CEO of STURDY, a creative studio recognized worldwide for the productions of Bad Bunny and Rosalía; the renowned producer Toy Selectah (MX) founder of Worldwide Records; Víctor Francos (ES) Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain; Viviana Suárez (US) booking director of Cardenas Marketing Network and more leaders in the sector that are part of the BIME PRO programming and can now be consulted on the web bime.org

Within the framework of the BIME Music Equality Forum -which works for a more equitable, inclusive, fair and diverse music industry, bringing together associations from all over the world that share these same objectives- the panel presented by Billboard as a preview of the Billboard Latin Women stands out. in Musicwith María Becerra (AR) the Argentine singer-songwriter with more than 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify and the Canadian singer-songwriter of Colombian descent with well-known collaborations with Sam Smith, Eminem, Calvin Harris, Jessie Reyez (CA/CO) , who will discuss together with the famous writer, pianist and presenter Leila Cobo (CO/US) “What empowerment in music really is today, the sexualization of women“; a working group with Femnoise to form a network to fight against the gender gap in the music industry at the Ibero-American level and the conversation of “From muses to mentors” by Women In Music with the renowned artist Kany García (PR) winner of six Latin Grammys, Catalina García Barahona, also known as Madame Periné (CO) and managers Verónica Piana (UY) and Andrea Gonzales (CO). See also Alfredo Cospito connected with the review court hearing in Perugia