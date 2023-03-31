news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 31 – With an investment of over four million euros, the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola of Bologna expands its robotic equipment and establishes itself as one of the four centers in Italy for further development activities of this technology. The brand new robot “Hugo”, developed by Medtronic, partner in this project, has arrived at the Polyclinic. Alma Mater professor Antonio Gangemi was called to coordinate the platform of innovative surgical and interventional techniques, including robotics, after almost twenty years of experience in the United States.



There are already 13 operations performed with Hugo, the results are excellent: operations for stomach cancer, gallbladder, colon pathology and also for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. But the areas of use are many: cardiac, gynecological, ophthalmology, orthopedic, pediatric, head and neck, thoracic and urological surgery. The new Hugo system, compared to other robotic systems, stands out for having an open console, which improves communication between the surgeon and the room staff; the arms are also attached to individual trolleys which can be brought to the operating table separately. The benefits of robotic surgery are many: three-dimensional vision on the monitor of the operating field, accuracy of the surgeon’s movements, possibility of performing complex operations even on very small anatomical structures. The goal is also to create an innovation and training center in robotic surgery where future surgeons of Sant’Orsola and other Italian and international specialists can be trained. Hugo joins the Da Vinci surgical robot already in use for some time, so much so that over 6,400 operations have been carried out at the Irccs since 2015 for a total investment of 20 million. “Bringing innovation into healthcare costs money – underlines the general manager of Sant’Orsola Chiara Gibertoni – but without innovation there is no quality healthcare, it is an essential element. If you want a quality system, you have to do research, have the courage to investing in research audiences”. (HANDLE).

