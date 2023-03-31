Francisco Saenz Valiente was charged this Thursday, March 30 for “homicide”after being implicated in the case of the woman who died when she fell from the sixth floor into a lung of a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta.

The 52-year-old businessman linked to the agricultural industry, he was with two women -one of which turned out to be the fatal victim- in the building located at 1500 Libertad Street. According to the preliminary reports of the case, they had consumed alcoholic beverages.

A woman fell from the sixth floor of a building in Recoleta and died

PHOTOS: Instagram/francissaenzvaliente

Through the publications of the main suspect in fact on social networks, Sáenz Valiente’s fondness for the frequent fishing and travel.

The Instagram account abounds in images and videos that show a active social life which includes boat excursions, horseback riding, fishing, sunsets in the countryside and contact with nature.

To the above is added another facet, associated with outings with friends, either in celebration situations or group dinners.

He also shared images of fiestas y cocktailswhich would give some solidity to the testimony of some of the businessman’s neighbors, who assure that the parties of Sáenz Valiente in the building -with “music and shouts”- were common.

Francisco Sáenz Valiente, arrested and charged with murder

The 52-year-old man was arrested for the case of the woman who died this Thursday after falling from a sixth floor in a lung of a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta. Francisco Sáenz Valiente was held incommunicado and was charged with “homicide”while another woman who accompanied him was delayed.

According to the sources of the investigation, a witness pointed out that screams were heard and he saw hands come out of the sale at the moment the young woman fell into the void. As stated by Alberto Crescenti, head of SAME, The deceased person was “approximately between 28 and 30 years old” and “had already died” when the ambulance took her to the Fernández Hospital.

Photo: NA

Meanwhile, the second woman, a Brazilian national, is delayed and in the next few hours will be summoned to testify in quality of witness. It is also believed that there a third young woman in the departmentwho would have withdrawn from the scene before the Buenos Aires City Police arrived.

A businessman was arrested for the death of the woman who fell from a building in Recoleta

Sáenz Valiente reported that the fatal victim would have had a nervous breakdown and tried to go to a window facing the street. Since he could not open it, she went to another part of the apartment and threw herself out of the window that overlooks the lung of the building. The suspect recounted that he tried to stop her and the sources indicated that presents “marks on the face”.

The facts are under investigation by the Criminalistics Division, and the case is being investigated as an alleged femicide. The investigation is in charge of the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor No. 2, in charge of Dr. Santiago Vismarawho is on duty with the judge Martin Del Viso, of Court No. 28.

CA/ED