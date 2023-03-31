Asuncion, National Radio.-Libertad maintains the lead in the Apertura tournament, after winning 1-0 against Juan León Mallorquín’s General Caballero, in a game played on Thursday night at the La Huerta stadium. The winning goal was converted in recovery time by Iván “Superman” Ramírez, who from outside the area took a kick that surprised and left goalkeeper Gustavo Arévalos without a chance, who minutes before blocked a penalty against Argentine Héctor “Tito” Villalba .

With this result, those guided by the Argentine Daniel Garnero climb to 22 points, five more than their immediate rival, Cerro Porteño, with whom they will measure forces this Sunday, April 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Gumarelo field.

While those from Alto Paraná, with 6 units, will receive Sportivo Trinidense, also on Sunday, from 8:00 p.m. at the Ka’arendy.

Details of the day

Libertad 1-0 Gen. Caballero JLM

Stadium: The Garden. Referee: Derlis Benitez. Assistants: Luis Onieva and Carmelo Candia. Fourth referee: Gedidiah Zacharias. VAR: Juan Gabriel Benitez. AVAR: Jose Villagra. Goal: 90’+4′ Ivan Ramirez (L). Saves: 90’+6′ Ivan Ramirez (L); 77′ Gustavo Arevalos and 79′ Jorge Sanguina (GCJLM). Disposals: 63′ Diego Viera (L) and 90’+6′ Roberto Ovelar (GCJLM). Incident: In the 79th minute, Gustavo Arévalos of GCJLM tapped a penalty to Héctor Villalba of Libertad.

Team formations:

Freedom (1): Martin Silva; Iván Piris, Diego Viera, Alexander Barboza and Néstor Giménez; Enso González (59′ Adrián Alcaraz), Hernesto Caballero (90’+1′ Iván Ramírez), Álvaro Campuzano and Lucas Sanabria (46′ Diego Gómez); Óscar Cardozo (59′ Roque Santa Cruz) and Héctor Villalba. D.T.: Daniel Garnero.

General Knight JLM (0): Gustavo Arevalos; Miller Mareco, Gustavo Navarro, Manuel Rosemary and Thomas Lezcano; Jorge Sanguina (80′ Roberto Ovelar), Santiago Galucci, Juan Franco and Franco Costa (72′ Hernan Perez); Edgar Benitez (46′ Sebastian Arce) and Cristhian Baez (46′ Giovanni Bordon). DT.: Troadio Duarte.