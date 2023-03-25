Home Sports The vice-champions from Pilsen started the playoffs of the handball extra league with a win
The vice-champions from Pilsen started the playoffs of the handball extra league with a win

Pilsen led from the start, but the victory was finally decided by an improved performance in the second half. Between the 39th and 43rd minutes, they built up a key lead of eight goals with a streak of five unanswered goals at home.

The performance of Nikola Sekulič, who was the best scorer of the match with eight hits, did not help Brno either. Jakub Douda scored seven goals for Plzeň, which also kept the top scorer of the regular season, Martin Kocich, to two goals.

Men’s handball extra league playoff quarter-finals – 1st match:
Talent team of the Pilsen region – KP Brno 33:25 (14:14)
Most goals: Douda 7/1, Bláha, Chmelík 5 each – Sekulič 8, Zahradníček 4, Bosák 3.
Play out – 1. kolo:
Nové Veselí – Hranice 33:21 (20:7).
Most goals: Tomášek 7, Štěpán 6, Hajko 5 – Siročák 5, Andrš 4, Padalík 4/3.
1. New Joy 1 1 0 0 33:21 25
2. Hives 0 0 0 0 0:0 23
3. Magpie 0 0 0 0 0:0 11
4. Micrometer 0 0 0 0 0:0 8
5. Border 1 0 0 1 21:33 2
