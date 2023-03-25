Pilsen led from the start, but the victory was finally decided by an improved performance in the second half. Between the 39th and 43rd minutes, they built up a key lead of eight goals with a streak of five unanswered goals at home.

The performance of Nikola Sekulič, who was the best scorer of the match with eight hits, did not help Brno either. Jakub Douda scored seven goals for Plzeň, which also kept the top scorer of the regular season, Martin Kocich, to two goals.