Montenegro defeated Bulgaria in the first match of the Serbian qualifying group for the European Championship.

Source: Profimedia

The first match of group G in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship has ended, and after that match, the leader in the table is Montenegro! On the road in Bulgaria, the Falcons beat Bulgaria 1:0 with a goal from the former Red Star forward. Nikola Krstović.

After a scoreless half-time, the corpulent striker took advantage of a fantastic assist from another former Red Star player, Vladimir Jovović, in the 70th minute. In the end, he saved that victory Stefan Savić in the 90th minute!

In one of the last attacks of the match, the Bulgarians broke through from the right side through the captain Despodov, the striker of the home team missed the ball through his legs at seven meters and it reached Rusev, who overcame the goalkeeper Milan Mijatović, but Stefan Savić from the goal line managed to “clean up” that ball and save three points for your team. In the end, Milutin Osmajić could have achieved a more convincing victory on the counterattack, but his shot missed the goal, while Vukan Savićević’s shot in the 95th minute missed the goal.

Serbia will play Lithuania in Belgrade at the start of the qualifiers, while Hungary is free in the first round and will play a duel with Montenegro on April 27.

(WORLD)